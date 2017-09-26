It’s Scottrade Center Now — But What Will It Be Next Year?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — It’s been the home of the Blues since it opened, but we’ve known now-Scottrade Center by a few names over the years.

Get ready for another one.

TD Ameritrade told KMOX News after their acquisition of hometown company Scottrade is complete they don’t intend to keep the naming rights to the arena. The exact timing of the give-back could depend on when the Scottrade brand is merged into Ameritrade.

So where should the team look for the next name?

We went to Patrick Rishe, head of the sports business program at Washington University, for insight. He suggests casting a wide net to woo both St. Louis-based companies and big, national brands.

“Whether you’re talking about the sale of a franchise or the sale of naming rights or the sale of your home, competition will drive that price up,” he explained. “So I think that’s the strategy that they should employ.”

The newest facilities in the biggest markets tend to get the biggest checks.

“Unfortunately, if you look at it on a national scale, even with the renovations, Scottrade is still going to pale in comparison to Chase Center (in San Francisco) or Golden 1 Center (in Sacramento) and so forth,” Rishe said.

There is one local company that just had its name taken off a big sports facility in St. Louis.

Rishe recalls “the time when we were naming the Edward Jones Dome and, perhaps part of that was just timing because of the economy, but that was a relatively inexpensive, non-lucrative deal” for the Rams.

Well, Edward Jones Arena has a nice ring to it. Or Amazon Arena, perhaps?

If you want to use your imagination, a few of the Blues’ big sponsors in the past have included Anheuser-Busch, Centene, Charter Spectrum, Enterprise, Express Scripts, Ford, PNC Bank, Purina Pro Plan, Stifel and World Wide Technology. Whether any of those could be interested in buying the naming rights is anybody’s guess.

Rishe, however, says many companies now aim to make marketing more of a science and less of an art. In other words — they want to be able to quantify exactly the effectiveness of their marketing dollars.