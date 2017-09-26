Local Protesters Gather to Oppose Affordable Care Act

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – National demonstrations against the proposed GOP repeal and replacement for the Affordable Care Act were reflected locally, as well.
Dozens of people carrying signs and chanting “Kill the bill, not us!” gathered outside the local offices for U-S Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill.
They say the loss of ObamaCare would cost Missouri alone more than 730-Million dollars over the next decade, and leave those who now depend on the program out in the cold.
The protests reflected the findings in a weekend CBS News Poll that showed while more than half of respondents were against the Graham-Cassidy replacement bill, only 20 percent support it.