Missing St. Louis County 18-Year-Old’s Car Found in Bee Tree Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – Bee Tree Park in south St. Louis County has been closed since 8 a.m. today — police say it’s related to the case of Amber Nicole Porter, who was considered missing and endangered earlier this morning.
An Endangered Person Advisory for the 18-year-old St. Louis County woman was released just after midnight Monday.
Amber Nicole Porter is white, 5’6″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a sleeveless black shirt and burgundy shorts.
Amber made suicidal comments before leaving her parent’s home. Her car was found at Bee Tree Park with her belongings inside.
If you see Amber, you are asked to please call 911.