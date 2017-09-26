Missing St. Louis County 18-Year-Old’s Car Found in Bee Tree Park

Filed Under: Amber Nicole Porter, Bee Tree Park, Endangered Person Advisory, missing person, St. Louis County
Amber Porter (St. Louis County Police photo)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – Bee Tree Park in south St. Louis County has been closed since 8 a.m. today — police say it’s related to the case of Amber Nicole Porter, who was considered missing and endangered earlier this morning.

amber porter Missing St. Louis County 18 Year Olds Car Found in Bee Tree Park

Amber Porter (St. Louis County Police photo)

An Endangered Person Advisory for the 18-year-old St. Louis County woman was released just after midnight Monday.

Amber Nicole Porter is white, 5’6″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a sleeveless black shirt and burgundy shorts.

Amber made suicidal comments before leaving her parent’s home. Her car was found at Bee Tree Park with her belongings inside.

If you see Amber, you are asked to please call 911.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen