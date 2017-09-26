New Scottrade Owners Plan to Sell Naming Rights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s been the home of the Blues since it opened, but the now-Scottrade Center has had a few names, and it’s getting a new one. T.D. Ameritrade told us that after their acquisition of Scottrade, they don’t intend to keep the naming rights to the arena after the Scottrade name goes away.

Patrick Rishe is head of the sports business program at Washington University. He says cast a wide net, both to companies based here and those that aren’t.

“Whether you’re talking about the sale of a franchise, or the sale of naming rights, or the sale of your home, competition will drive that price up. I think that’s the strategy that they should employ,” he says.

He says the newest facilities in the biggest markets get the biggest checks.

“Unfortunately if you look at it on a national scale, even with the renovations Scottrade’s still going to pale ion comparison to Chase Center, Golden One Center, and so forth,” he says.

Some of the Blues’ big sponsors include Ford, Express Scripts, Edward Jones, Nestle Purina, and Charter Spectrum. Although Rishe says many companies now want to make marketing more of a science and less of an art.

