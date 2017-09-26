New St. Elizabeth Hospital Nearly Complete

O’FALLON, IL (KMOX) From the June 2015 groundbreaking to now, Peg Sebastian, CEO and President of HSHS St Elizabeth Hospital says being 37 days until patients moving in is overwhelming. Nearly all the equipment including new technology like the hybrid operating room and the three self-check-in kiosks is new. “What we brought is our heritage from our other campus. The stained glass you see, the beautiful statues you see and some of our artwork that’s been near and dear to us over the years.”
Sebastian says a new five-story hospital is an economic driver, with four new businesses already opening up near the location on Green Mount Road. “By bringing in nearly one thousand employees, we know that for every four to five employees, another job is needed in the community from hotels to restaurants to hygiene items.”