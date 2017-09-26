Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

New St. Elizabeth Hospital Nearly Complete

By Carol Daniel
O’FALLON, IL (KMOX) From the June 2015 groundbreaking to now, Peg Sebastian, CEO and President of HSHS St Elizabeth Hospital says being 37 days until patients moving in is overwhelming. Nearly all the equipment including  new technology like the hybrid operating room and the three self-check-in kiosks is new.  “What we brought is our heritage from our other campus. The stained glass you see, the beautiful statues you see and some of our artwork that’s been near and dear to us over the years.”

Sebastian says  a new five-story hospital is an economic driver, with four new businesses already opening up near the location on Green Mount Road. “By bringing in nearly one thousand employees, we know that for every four to five employees, another job is needed in the community from hotels to restaurants to hygiene items.”

The hospital sits on 120 acres and she says they have an additional 70 plus acres that they can hopefully expand on for generations to come.
A public open house  is set for October 7th and 8th. patients move in Saturday November 4th. She tells KMOX because a buyer was not found for the old hospital in Belleville, a demolition company has been hired to tear it down. That process will take 12 to 18 months and the site will be turned into green space. She says surrounding buildings still owned by HSHS will be used by the hospital outpatient services. Sebastian says there is no time frame for demolition yet but the Belleville site will be secured immediately after the new hospital opens. She says the demo work will begin inside the building first.
