Woman Carjacked Outside South St. Louis County K-Mart

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – It was a scary encounter Tuesday morning for a shopper leaving a south St. Louis county store.
“About 10:30 am south county precinct officers responded to the K-Mart located at 3901 Lemay Ferry road,” explained Sgt. Shawn McGuire with the St. Louis County police department. “That’s where a suspect approached a 75-year-old woman.”
The man produced a knife and stole the woman’s vehicle, which was later recovered at Walsh and Alabama in the city.
McGuire says the woman wasn’t physically hurt but was badly shaken by the encounter and unable to provide a description of her assailant.
“She probably didn’t expect that,” he said. “Especially in a nice area in south county, and for that to happen it’s a shame. So we definitely want to get this person into custody.”
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either St. Louis city or county police.