Activists Speak at County Council as Stockley Protests Continue

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The ever-widening rift between police and Stockley protesters was on full display during Tuesday’s meeting of the St. Louis County Council.

“I am a PTSD survivor, and what I was put through and what I saw on Saturday and Sunday, those 24 hours, was very triggering, and I was denied my medication,” says one protester.

Dozens of others who claimed to be in the crowd at the Galleria told Council members that the protest was peaceful and the only violence was carried out by arresting officers.

One after another they requested an independent investigation be launched into the actions of police officers, and to determine why the county Justice Center was on lock down following the arrests.

Meanwhile, some new chants and some familiar ones as crowds gathered for the 12th day of protesting following the Jason Stockley verdict in St. Louis.

Demonstrators started at Kiener Plaza and made their way to Ballpark Village before the start of the game Tuesday night and police quickly told them to disperse, contending the entire area is private property.

They marched around downtown for a couple of hours, eventually circling back to Busch Stadium for a bit before staging a “die in” at Broadway and Market. The crowd stayed in the intersection until about 9:30 before dispersing.

