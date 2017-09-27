Alderman Proposes Resolution Honoring Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A resolution honoring St. Louis police for their work in the wake of the Stockley verdict comes before the board of aldermen this Friday. Sponsoring Alderman Joe Vaccaro says police deserve some recognition.
“We have to at least thank them. They’ve done a good job of keeping as much peace as they could, and the peaceful demonstrators, I get it. Unfortunately in the late evening it doesn’t become very peaceful,” he says.
Vaccaro says some aldermen have asked him not to introduce his resolution because it will be “too controversial”. Last week the board passed a resolution honoring Anthony Lamar Smith, the suspected drug dealer shot and killed by Officer Stockley.