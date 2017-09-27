Blues Trim Training Camp Roster To 32 Players

Filed Under: St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has assigned forwards Jordan Kyrou (Sarnia) and Robert Thomas (London) to their junior teams. The Blues also assigned six players to the American Hockey League (AHL), including forwards Conner Bleackley (Chicago), Mackenzie MacEachern (Chicago), and Adam Musil (San Antonio), along with defensemen Jordan Schmaltz (San Antonio) and Thomas Vannelli (San Antonio), and goaltender Ville Husso (San Antonio). In addition, the Blues placed forward Beau Bennett, and defensemen Chris Butler and Petteri Lindbohm on waivers.

The Blues will travel to Kansas City to host the Minnesota Wild tomorrow, at 7 p.m., at Sprint Center. The game will be broadcast on the radio on Y98.1 FM, Y98.com, and on 98.1 HD3.

Blues Current Training Camp Roster

Forwards
#10 Brayden Schenn
#17 Jaden Schwartz
#22 Chris Thorburn
#23 Dmitrij Jaskin
#26 Paul Stastny
#28 Kyle Brodziak
#32 Tage Thompson
#37 Klim Kostin
#49 Ivan Barbashev
#56 Magnus Paajarvi
#61 Wade Megan
#64 Sammy Blais
#70 Oskar Sundqvist
#71 Vladimir Sobotka
#91 Vladimir Tarasenko

Defensemen
#4 Carl Gunnarsson
#6 Joel Edmundson
#27 Alex Pietrangelo
#29 Vince Dunn
#39 Nate Prosser
#41 Robert Bortuzzo
#46 Jake Walman
#55 Colton Parayko
Goalies
#34 Jake Allen
#40 Carter Hutton
#50 Jordan Binnington

Injured
#12 Zach Sanford
#15 Robby Fabbri
#19 Jay Bouwmeester
#20 Alexander Steen
#21 Patrik Berglund
#45 Luke Opilka

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen