Blues Trim Training Camp Roster To 32 Players

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has assigned forwards Jordan Kyrou (Sarnia) and Robert Thomas (London) to their junior teams. The Blues also assigned six players to the American Hockey League (AHL), including forwards Conner Bleackley (Chicago), Mackenzie MacEachern (Chicago), and Adam Musil (San Antonio), along with defensemen Jordan Schmaltz (San Antonio) and Thomas Vannelli (San Antonio), and goaltender Ville Husso (San Antonio). In addition, the Blues placed forward Beau Bennett, and defensemen Chris Butler and Petteri Lindbohm on waivers.
The Blues will travel to Kansas City to host the Minnesota Wild tomorrow, at 7 p.m., at Sprint Center. The game will be broadcast on the radio on Y98.1 FM, Y98.com, and on 98.1 HD3.
Blues Current Training Camp Roster
Forwards
#10 Brayden Schenn
#17 Jaden Schwartz
#22 Chris Thorburn
#23 Dmitrij Jaskin
#26 Paul Stastny
#28 Kyle Brodziak
#32 Tage Thompson
#37 Klim Kostin
#49 Ivan Barbashev
#56 Magnus Paajarvi
#61 Wade Megan
#64 Sammy Blais
#70 Oskar Sundqvist
#71 Vladimir Sobotka
#91 Vladimir Tarasenko
Defensemen
#4 Carl Gunnarsson
#6 Joel Edmundson
#27 Alex Pietrangelo
#29 Vince Dunn
#39 Nate Prosser
#41 Robert Bortuzzo
#46 Jake Walman
#55 Colton Parayko
Goalies
#34 Jake Allen
#40 Carter Hutton
#50 Jordan Binnington
Injured
#12 Zach Sanford
#15 Robby Fabbri
#19 Jay Bouwmeester
#20 Alexander Steen
#21 Patrik Berglund
#45 Luke Opilka