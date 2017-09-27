Cardinals Announce Hiring of New Asst. GM, Moises Rodriguez

ST. LOUIS, MO (Cardinals) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have named Moises Rodriguez as the team’s Assistant General Manager, earning a promotion from his duties as Director of International Operations.

Rodriguez, 44, has been a member of the Cardinals organization for the past 10 seasons, directing the team’s amateur scouting efforts overseas, and supervising the player development and facility operations at the Cardinals Dominican Republic Academy.

“We are excited to have Moises working with our entire baseball operations team,” stated Cardinals’ Vice President/General Manager Michael Girsch. “Moises brings a vast amount of experience to the position, he is well respected within the game, and he will continue to lend great vision and passion to the Cardinals organization in his new role.”

Rodriguez, who was born in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, before moving to New York City, has been working in Major League Baseball since 1998 when he joined the Commissioner’s Office staff. During his tenure (1998-2007) with Baseball’s Central Office, Moises held positions in Major & Minor League Operations, International Baseball Operations and Media Relations.

A graduate of the University of Connecticut, Rodriguez has been instrumental in helping the Cardinals identify and develop numerous international prospects such as Carlos Martinez, Alex Reyes, Magneuris Sierra and the late Oscar Taveras. Moises has also supervised the Cardinals newly-built Boca Chica, Dominican Republic academy that opened in 2015.

Rodriguez moves into the Assistant G.M. position that opened in late June when Michael Girsch was promoted to Vice President/General Manager and John Mozeliak was named the team’s first-ever President of Baseball Operations. The team has not yet named a replacement as the Director of International Operations, but has plans to do so early this off-season.

