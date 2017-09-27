Catholic Relics on Display in South County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Catholics in the St. Louis area get the chance to venerate the relics of Saint Padre Pio — on display today (Wednesday) at a south county parish.
Padre Pio died in 1968 and was canonized in 2002. The faithful say he was able to levitate, heal the sick, and is internationally known for bearing the stigmata, or the wounds of Jesus on his body.
On display for veneration will be six relics that have never left Italy before, including a lock of the saint’s hair, his brown wool habit, and one of his fingerless gloves.
This exhibit is on a nationwide tour. It drew more than 7000 faithful Monday during the first day of a two day stop in Chicago.
Viewing and veneration of his relics here will be between 9am and 9pm Wednesday at Assumption Parish on Mattis Road.