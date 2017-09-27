Fabbri to Miss 2017-18 Season After Re-Injuring Left Knee

News release
Filed Under: Robby Fabbri, St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS (News release) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the entire 2017-18 season after re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee.

The Blues will hold a press conference with Armstrong and Fabbri on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Scottrade Center.

Fabbri originally suffered a torn left ACL on Feb. 4, 2017. Dr. Bernard Bach performed surgery on Fabbri’s knee in Chicago on Feb. 28 and he was cleared to play on July 31.

Fabbri, 21, has appeared in 123 career regular season games, recording 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) and 52 penalty minutes.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen