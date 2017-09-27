Fabbri to Miss 2017-18 Season After Re-Injuring Left Knee

ST. LOUIS (News release) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the entire 2017-18 season after re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee.
The Blues will hold a press conference with Armstrong and Fabbri on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Scottrade Center.
Fabbri originally suffered a torn left ACL on Feb. 4, 2017. Dr. Bernard Bach performed surgery on Fabbri’s knee in Chicago on Feb. 28 and he was cleared to play on July 31.
Fabbri, 21, has appeared in 123 career regular season games, recording 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) and 52 penalty minutes.