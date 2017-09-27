Filmmakers Suing St. Louis Over Protest Arrests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two documentary film makers are suing the city of St. Louis and three police officers over their arrest and treatment during protests two weeks ago.
Drew and Jennifer Burbridge say they were in town to observe and film the protests along with the police response. But the married couple claims the police department assaulted them, sprayed them with chemicals and arrested them.
The Burbridges will be speaking today at 11am about the lawsuit. KMOX will have coverage following the event.