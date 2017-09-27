Interim Police Chief Addresses Complaints

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Interim Saint Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says those who feel like his officers have gone overboard in their actions at protest scenes need to contact the polic department’s internal affairs division or civilian review board with complaints.

O’Toole told KMOX’s Charlie Brennan he’s willing to have another set of eyes look at complaints, too.

“I’ve recommended to the mayor that if it makes everyone feel comfortabl, then I have no problem at all with the US Attorney reviewing this,” he says.

O’Toole said everybody wants the truth to come out, and if his officers have been using foul language in making arrests they need to be held accountable.

Listen