Nike Air Plans Major St. Charles Co. Expansion

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) — The Nike Air facility in St. Charles County is expanding.

It’s planning a 75,000 square foot addition to its current 222,000 square foot facility in the Missouri Research Park in Weldon Spring. Scott Drachnik, director of the county’s Department of Workforce and Economic Development, says Nike isn’t getting any incentives for this expansion: no property tax rebates, no TIF money, not even sales tax rebates for construction equipment.

“We appreciate Nike Air’s partnership with the community,” Drachnik told KMOX. “We’ve got a pretty interesting threshold in St. Charles County, but in this case they were there, they like where they’ve been for the past two decades, they wanted to grow and they did it without any additional assistance from the outside.”

Groundbreaking is expected sometime next month. Nike’s also holding a job fair this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Charles facility at 8 Research Park Drive — the company is looking to fill part time retail and full time manufacturing positions.

