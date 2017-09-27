Pizza Hut Worker Says He Was Suspended After Gunfight

Associated Press
Filed Under: attempted robbery, Gunfight, Pizza Hut, Springfield
Getty/Joe Raedle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A Pizza Hut worker says he was suspended without pay after a gunfight with a would-be robber at a Springfield restaurant.

The Springfield News-Leader reports police say an armed man kicked the store’s front glass door Sept. 12 to get inside after robbing teens in the parking lot.

Thirty-one-year-old William Hotop says he ran to get a gun that was kept in the store. He says when the intruder pointed a gun at him, they exchanged gunfire in a “good old-fashioned gunfight.” Hotop says he “protected” the store and is “basically” losing his job.

Pizza Hut said in a statement that like any case involving police, the employees involved are on leave of absence during the investigation.

Police say no one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

