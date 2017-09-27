Police Captain Reinstated Following 2016 Dismissal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis Police Captain is speaking today after he’s reinstated following his dismissal more than a year ago.
Captain Ryan Cousins says the controversial burglary investigation in 2016 was other officers blaming him for their own offenses.
Cousins was fired by then police chief Sam Dotson after he was accused of ordering other officers to alter reports and also release a felon who had possession of a firearm, which is illegal.
Cousins sued the department but was still dismissed.
Last night, the Civil Service Commission found that Captain Cousins should be reinstated to the police department with back pay.
He will speak at 1:30 this afternoon at the law offices of Pleban & Petruska on South Big Bend Road.