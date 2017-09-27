Tommy Pham On Hit By Pitch: ‘Definitely On Purpose…I’m Going to Remember It’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham told media he believes the Chicago Cubs pitcher drilled him on purpose in last night’s victory over the Cubs.
Here is the full audio of Pham talking to media before the game:
Two innings after taking a 95-mph pitch to the rib cage during Tuesday’s 8-7 win over the Cubs at Busch Stadium, Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham had to be replaced by a pinch-hitter due to lingering discomfort.
Pham hit a two-run home run, his 23rd, to left field in the second inning to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 5-1.