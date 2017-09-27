Tommy Pham On Hit By Pitch: ‘Definitely On Purpose…I’m Going to Remember It’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham told media he believes the Chicago Cubs pitcher drilled him on purpose in last night’s victory over the Cubs.

Two innings after taking a 95-mph pitch to the rib cage during Tuesday’s 8-7 win over the Cubs at Busch Stadium, Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham had to be replaced by a pinch-hitter due to lingering discomfort.

Pham hit a two-run home run, his 23rd, to left field in the second inning to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 5-1.

