Armstrong Hopeful Fabbri Returns For 2018-19 Training Camp

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A full recovery is expected for Robby Fabbri to be back on the ice next season, but St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong says these multiple injuries to start the season are unlike anything he’s seen.

Armstrong: I've never been apart of this before during my time in hockey. #stlblues @KMOXSports — Alex Ferrario (@FerrarioKMOX) September 28, 2017

The Blues held a press conference Thursday morning, the day after it was announced that Fabbri re-injured his knee and will miss the 2017-18 season. Fabbri made a short statement to start, then left.

He says doctors told him there was just a 3 percent chance that he would re-injure his left knee, “unfortunately I fell in that 3 percent.”

“There’s nothing I can do now except try and stay positive be supportive for the guys this season, and get ready for next season,” Fabbri says. “I won’t be answering any questions until after surgery.”

Here is full audio from Thursday’s press conference:



Dr. Bernard Bach will again perform Fabbri’s surgery sometime within the first two weeks of October, Armstrong says.

Robby Fabbri expected to make full recovery for start of next season #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/duR8Jb5b5R — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) September 28, 2017

Armstrong: The timeline for Fabbri is we are hoping he'll be ready by next Training Camp. #stlblues @KMOXSports — Alex Ferrario (@FerrarioKMOX) September 28, 2017

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong explained more about Fabbri’s injury, and says he is hopeful that he’ll be ready for training camp before the 2018-19 season. The other injuries include Patrik Berglund for the first few months of the season, Zach Sanford had shoulder surgery and will be out for five to six months, and Jay Bouwmeester and Alex Steen will be out for at least the first week of the season with ankle and hand injuries, respectively.

Armstrong: Steen and Bouwmeester are still in track to what we initially expected. #stlblues @KMOXSports — Alex Ferrario (@FerrarioKMOX) September 28, 2017

Armstrong: Fabbri said he was competing and tried to jump past defender. He said he felt a little discomfort but didn't think anything of it — Alex Ferrario (@FerrarioKMOX) September 28, 2017

Fabbri originally suffered a torn left ACL on Feb. 4, 2017. Dr. Bernard Bach performed surgery on Fabbri’s knee in Chicago on Feb. 28 and he was cleared to play on July 31. On Sunday, the Blues announced Fabbri would miss the remainder of training camp, after re-injuring his surgically-repaired left knee.

Fabbri, 21, has appeared in 123 career regular season games, recording 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) and 52 penalty minutes.

