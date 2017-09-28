Clatyon Based Varsity Tutors Buys Larger, Overseas Tutoring Company

CLAYTON (KMOX EXCLUSIVE) — A Clayton based tutoring network has acquired the largest tutoring marketplace in Europe.

CEO Chuck Cohn founded Varsity Tutors in 2007 as somewhere students could get help in person. It stayed that way until 2014 when most of its services transitioned online, although students can still get in person help as well.

“We have the most advanced online tutoring platform in the U.S.,” Cohn told KMOX. “Today we’re announcing that we acquired First Tutors, the largest tutor marketplace in Europe.”

Varsity Tutors has about 450 full time employees and 30,000 tutors on its network — The U-K company it’s purchased, First Tutors, has about 150,000 people on that network.

Cohn says the deal’s already closed — not much will change on the surface, but he says he’s excited to use the technology developed here overseas.

“The company continues to grow really fast in the United States alone, international is just a way to leverage the competencies we’ve developed and the technology we already have in other geographic markets,” says Cohn.

Both companies will retain their names, Cohn says the Varsity Tutors brand works well in the U.S. and First Tutors works well in the U.K.

