Davis: Thursday My “Best Day in Congress” Seeing Scalise Back

WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOX) — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was back at work Thursday after being critically wounded during a shooting at baseball practice in June. Lawmakers were preparing for the annual House/Senate baseball game played for charity.

One of the men happiest to see Scalise on the floor? Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis — who was at bat when the gunshots rang out.

“I could look around at the guys who were on that field with me, standing or sitting near me, and none of us had a dry eye,” Davis told KMOX’s Mark Reardon about the morning of June 14.

Davis says he gave Scalise a big hug before he went onto the floor and told him he loved him. Davis has changed a bit since the incident — he says he lets the constant negativity and bickering roll off his back.

