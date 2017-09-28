Emergency Meeting To Deal With Mice Problem At Clinton Peabody

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The rodent problem in the Clinton-Peabody housing project has reached epidemic proportions, according to Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed.

It’s a crisis that’s near and dear to her heart.

“I used to live down there,” she told KMOX News. “Now if we can get five or six mousetraps in each of those houses down there, I think that would help eradicate the infestation.”

No word on how the mice situation got so bad at Clinton Peabody, but Nasheed says they’re calling the emergency meeting to discuss it because it’s time to help the families who live in Clinton-Peabody.

“What we want to do is begin to figure out how we’re going to remedy that problem,” she said. “No one should have to live in those conditions.”

Joining Nasheed will be state representatives Bruce Franks and Michael Butler.

The meeting runs from 1:30 to 3 pm Friday at the 12th & Park Recreation Center on Tucker.