Filmmaker Claims Trauma After Kettling Incident at Protest

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis University law school alum says he was just observing, and not protesting, when St. Louis police corralled him and dozens of others in what he calls a “kettling” incident downtown on September 17th.

Drew Burbridge recalls being knocked unconscious, then pepper-sprayed to wake up, followed by a conversation he had with a separate officer who helped him clean his face afterward.

“I just kept asking him why someone would do something like this to another human being. I explained that I lived on that street, I was a member of the media and not protesting,” he says.

“This is what happened to Drew and Jenny when they did what they were told by the police, what would have happened if they didn’t?” says Burbridge’s attorney, Talmage Newton.

Newton is representing Drew and Jenny Burbridge in their federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of St. Louis. He says both have suffered physical and mental trauma, including a concussion and PTSD.

Acting St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says 30 of his officers have been injured during protests following the Jason Stockley decision, but says he is unaware of any protesters needing medical treatment.

Attorney Talmage Newton says the acting chief must not be keeping track of those injured at the hands of police.

“I’m sitting next to two of them right now, I’m aware of two others. That is an absurdly false statement,” he says.

