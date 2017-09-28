Fried Chicken Thrown Through Woman’s Car Window in Manchester

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis County woman is reeling after she says someone in a red pickup threw fried chicken at her on her way home.
In a Facebook post, Alexis Newsome, who is black, says she was in Manchester trying to get onto 141 from Manchester Road, that’s when the chicken came flying through the window.
“There is only one way to take this. This implies so much negative connotation, and now I have to be upset in front of my child and have to explain why mommy is upset,” she says.
Newsome filed a report with Manchester Police who, she says, were compassionate, the officer gave her a hug and cleaned out her car for her. There are no leads.