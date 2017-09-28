Meet The Newest Addition To Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale Heard

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fall guests at Warm Spring Ranch in Boonville, Missouri will be the first to meet the newest addition to the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale family, “Rave.”
He is the last foal of the year, the ranch said in a post on its Facebook page, Thursday.
The ranch is open to visitors who can interact with the Clydesdales, some of which have appeared on Budweiser commercials. More than 160 Clydesdales are part of Anheuser-Busch’s herd.
There is no guarantee for Rave to become a true Budweiser Clydesdale, he’ll have to meet certain physical requirements:
“In order to join the World Famous Budweiser hitch, a Clydesdale must meet certain requirements. They must stand at least 18 hands high (or 6 feet tall). They must be geldings and at least 4 years old. They must have a bay coat, four white stockings, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane and a black tail. And they must weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds.”
The Clydesdales have been associated with Budweiser since 1933. The company introduced them to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition for beer.