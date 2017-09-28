Rising Property Values Leads to Tax Rollback in Affton

Filed Under: affton school district, tax

AFFTON (KMOX) – The Affton school superintendent says he’s thrilled by property values rising, rather than declining in his district.

And, Steve Brotherton says that allowed the school board to adopt a 35 cent rollback in the 2017 tax rate.

He sees it as a commitment for the district to live within its means.

“We getting known for how we’re working with kids, innovative things that we’re trying, and that’s translating into home values going up, it’s translating to increase in population,” he says.

Affton School District voters approved Propositions I and N, last fall.

