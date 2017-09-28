Small School, Giant Talent: Start Of A Football Dynasty At Trinity Catholic

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOX) – Trinity Catholic High School has scored 248 points and allowed only one touchdown through its first five games this season. Last season, was their best year in program history, going 12-1 with a trip to the Class 2 Missouri State Championship game.

But next year, they’ll likely be even better.

Six-foot-five, 320-pound offensive lineman Ira Henry, is just part of the Titan’s frightening group of underclassmen. He’s just a junior, and so is their quarterback, who has a D-1 scholarship offer from practically every top-tier college program in the country. Trinity’s all-state linebacker is also a junior, and their top wide receivers are made up of juniors and sophomores.

On the entire roster there are only two seniors.

“I’d say (the class of) 2019 is like seniors to us,” Henry says. “2019 is the class that really steps up, but we’ve got leaders in 2020, and the two seniors this year are leaders too.”

The Titans look to avenge its only loss last year, in the state finals to Lamar High School. Head Coach Cory Patterson was planning to give his players a long month to rest after that loss. But just two weeks after, Henry says they were back in the weight room trying to improve on the one aspect of their game that Lamar bested them in – size.

“We got real better, real bigger, faster, stronger basically,” Herny says.

Although the Class 2 school has a student body of around 350, Patterson, in just three seasons at the school has already built a football team that has earned well over 100 D-1 scholarships offers. As he rattles off Michigan, Mizzou, Illinois, Texas, Virginia, Virginia Tech – as just a few examples – he really starts to smile when he gets to says his players have offers from Stanford, Harvard and Dartmouth.

“I mean (Ivy League schools) that’s one of the biggest offers I think you can get, especially if you want to do something after football,” Patterson says.

Last week, Henry added Arkansas to his list of schools that have offered him a full ride. Although he doesn’t live in the most heavily recruited city in the region, or attend the biggest school in St. Louis. He warns outsiders to not overlook his home town.

“We’ve got a lot of talent here,” Henry says. “And I think it can compete with anybody, anybody else. There’s a lot of slept-on talent in St. Louis.”

The Titans has been the No. 1 ranked small school in the St. Louis area since the start of the season. This Friday they head to play at Tolton Catholic (2-4), at 7 p.m.

