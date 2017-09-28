STL Public Schools Population of Homeless Students Growing

Filed Under: homeless, St. Louis Public Schools, students

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis public school system is dealing with a growing population of “homeless” students. Deidra Thomas Murray is the director of Homeless and Foster Care Services for the district. She says most of those considered homeless under federal definition are doubling-up with other families, but others are in homeless shelters or worse.

“Out of the 5500 students or 5400 students that are homeless, we have a small percentage, about 30 students, that are sleeping un-sheltered, without a roof over their head,” she says.

Murray says last week the district discovered two families sleeping outside a church door, families with students in city magnet schools. The families have since been placed in homeless shelters.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen