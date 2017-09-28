STL Public Schools Population of Homeless Students Growing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis public school system is dealing with a growing population of “homeless” students. Deidra Thomas Murray is the director of Homeless and Foster Care Services for the district. She says most of those considered homeless under federal definition are doubling-up with other families, but others are in homeless shelters or worse.
“Out of the 5500 students or 5400 students that are homeless, we have a small percentage, about 30 students, that are sleeping un-sheltered, without a roof over their head,” she says.
Murray says last week the district discovered two families sleeping outside a church door, families with students in city magnet schools. The families have since been placed in homeless shelters.