Break-ins Targeting Businesses in Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A rash of break-ins hits some Bevo neighborhood businesses. So far, the thieves have smashed windows after hours to rob three small businesses – two restaurants and one women’s clothing store. Businesses hit include, the Gurly Gurl Boutique and Edibles and Essentials.
At Yapi’s Mediterranean Subs on South Kingshighway, the plywood board marks the spot where thieves broke in this week.
“Our window was busted and our register was stolen, and my husbands cell phone,” says Lisa Grozdanic. She says the police response has been good.
“The detectives were with us almost three and a half hours. We were looking at surveillance, looking at photos, doing fingerprints. They’ve been amazing,” she says. “I just hope they catch them before my husband catches them.”