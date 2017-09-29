Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

MidAmerica Does Away with Free Parking

Filed Under: free, Midamerica Airport, parking

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We still don’t know specifically how much, but free parking at MidAmerica is coming to an end. Expect to pay something next year. Tim Cantwell, MidAmerica St. Louis airport director says he’s not worried about the change upsetting customers.

“I don’t think it will impact it all. We’re talking about less than a cup of coffee a day, maximum,” he says.

Cantwell says multiple parking rates are still being considered, including charging $5 a day, $7 a day and hourly rates. It’ll take about six months to design and set up.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen