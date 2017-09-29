MidAmerica Does Away with Free Parking

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We still don’t know specifically how much, but free parking at MidAmerica is coming to an end. Expect to pay something next year. Tim Cantwell, MidAmerica St. Louis airport director says he’s not worried about the change upsetting customers.
“I don’t think it will impact it all. We’re talking about less than a cup of coffee a day, maximum,” he says.
Cantwell says multiple parking rates are still being considered, including charging $5 a day, $7 a day and hourly rates. It’ll take about six months to design and set up.