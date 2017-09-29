New Life Homeless Shelter Plans to Reopen by Christmas

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Five months after the city of St. Louis shut down his homeless shelter, the Reverend Larry Rice says he’s been working all summer to bring the building up to code and re-open again.
“By Christmas. That’s our goal right now is to try to be in here by Christmas day. We’re already making plans concerning our Thanksgiving dinner being outside. It’s going to be the homeless Thanksgiving dinner, because we’re homeless,” he says.
Rice says he will sue the city in federal court, if he does all the renovations they want on the New Life Evangelistic Center and they don’t let him re-open. Rice claims more homeless people are on the street since he was shut down in April, including some school children.