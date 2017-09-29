Rick Ankiel Details ‘the Yips’ & Growing Up around Domestic Abuse in Letter to Younger Self

Filed Under: Cardinals, Rick Ankiel, St. Louis Cardinals

Former Cardinals pitcher turned outfielder Rick Ankiel wrote a letter to his younger self and published it on The Players Tribune website.

He addressed domestic abuse in his home growing up, his dominance as a pitcher on his way to the big leagues, and his struggles.

At the end of the letter, Ankiel told his younger self:

So if, as you grow up, you only remember one thing that I tell you in this letter — aside from, well, you know … always have a backup plan — let it be this: Show all the love you can to that city and those fans in return. And when the time comes, raise your own kids as Cardinals fans and have a blast sharing your mutual love for the greatest baseball franchise in the entire world.

 

Read the letter here

