Seriously Ill Children To Soar on Saturday

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOX)-Some local children battling serious illnesses will get a lift Saturday, literally.
Thanks to a charity called “Flying Vikings”, they’ll be taken up in a small plane by local pilots, including KMOX Entertainment Editor Harry Hamm. “We’re working with Camp Rainbow and Parents of Kids with Cancer,” says Hamm. “We take the children up for an airplane ride, locally. It’s about a 20, 25 minute flight. I think we’ll fly at least 20 kids this weekend, perhaps a little more.”
Flying Vikings is a Texas-based non-profit that now operates in nearly two-dozen cities. It’s the first time it’s flying in St. Louis. “It’s been an eminently successful program throughout the United States,” says Hamm.
The five planes lined up for the day will be flying out of the Aero Charter ramp at Spirit of St. Louis airport from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.