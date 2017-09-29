Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

St. Louis City Crime Problems are Hurting County Jobs

Filed Under: business, City, Crime, jobs, St. Charles, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Crime problems in the city are hurting the whole region and something needs to be done.That’s from St. Charles county executive Steve Ehlmann. He says a company looking to move jobs will often look at “St. Louis” first, generally speaking, before learning about different areas.

“I’m afraid people are crossing St. Louis off the list to begin with. They never find out about St. Charles. They scratch St. Louis off because of our crime problems,” he says.

So what do we do about it? Ehlmann suggests the protesters, police and suburbanites should all unite and walk the street of North St. Louis on Friday and Saturday nights.

