St. Louis Eclipse Task Force Collecting Used Eclipse Glasses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you haven’t done so already, don’t throw away those special glasses you used to look at last month’s Total Solar Eclipse.

They’re being collected through Saturday to send to underprivileged school children in Asia and South America for upcoming solar events.

Meanwhile, Don Ficken with the St. Louis Eclipse Task Force says he got an up-close and personal view of the eclipse, despite all those warnings not to look at it without those special glasses.

“I actually put binoculars on during the total (eclipse) and that was really very pretty. That’s the thing that we maybe should have talked about more but we were a little bit afraid to, because we have to get the binoculars down before the sun comes back and timing is kind of critical,” he says.

As for those “gently used” solar glasses, go to STLEclipse.org to find the nearest drop-off point.

