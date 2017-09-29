Click Here To Listen To Blues Hockey | Blues Central

Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza

Filed Under: Arch, Ice Skating, rink, Winterfest

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the second year in a row you’ll be able to ice skate in the shadow of the Gateway Arch.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the St. Louis Blues will again be staging Winterfest At the Arch, but this year the rink will be real ice, and it’ll be located in the renovated Kiener Plaza.

The event will run from November 18th through New Year’s Day. It will include the lighting of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights, One Nation Night with the Blues and Cardinals, a Blues Toy Drive and viewing party and a holiday craft market.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen