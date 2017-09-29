Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the second year in a row you’ll be able to ice skate in the shadow of the Gateway Arch.
The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the St. Louis Blues will again be staging Winterfest At the Arch, but this year the rink will be real ice, and it’ll be located in the renovated Kiener Plaza.
The event will run from November 18th through New Year’s Day. It will include the lighting of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights, One Nation Night with the Blues and Cardinals, a Blues Toy Drive and viewing party and a holiday craft market.