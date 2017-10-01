Blues Lose Final Preseason Game, But Add Scottie Upshall

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brett Connolly scored with 4:26 left to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 exhibition victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves. Wilson was ejected late in the second period when he received a game misconduct for boarding Sam Blais.

Wade Megan, Dmitrij Jaskin and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.

Earlier in the day, St. Louis signed free agent forward Scottie Upshall to a one-year, one-way contract.

