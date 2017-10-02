55 Stores – So Far – Say They Won’t Open On Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – To open or not to open on Thanksgiving Day — that’s the question many stores are already answering.
Bestblackfriday.com has compiled a list of 55 stores that have confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Bestblackfriday reached out to each of the retailers to find out what their plans for the day were.
The website expects the number to grow to well over 75 department stores.
The website will be updated daily as more stores make their decision.
>> CLICK HERE to see the full list.