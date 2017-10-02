55 Stores – So Far – Say They Won’t Open On Thanksgiving

Filed Under: Black Friday, holiday shopping, Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – To open or not to open on Thanksgiving Day — that’s the question many stores are already answering.

Bestblackfriday.com has compiled a list of 55 stores that have confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. Bestblackfriday reached out to each of the retailers to find out what their plans for the day were.

The website expects the number to grow to well over 75 department stores.

The website will be updated daily as more stores make their decision.

>> CLICK HERE to see the full list.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen