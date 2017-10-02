Fire Department Warns of Dry Conditions, Fire Hazards

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Better think twice for lighting that brush or trash fire. Eureka fire spokesman Scott Barthelmass says the continuation of breezy and dry conditions make conditions ripe for a controlled burn to get out of control pretty quickly.

“In April and May we had unbelievable amounts of rain, but since then it’s been really dry,” he says.

He reminds everyone that it doesn’t take long to check with the local fire district before burning off leaves or trash, where it’s legal to do so.

Last year alone in Missouri there were well over 4000 wild land fires reported.

