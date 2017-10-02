Jim Edmonds’ Daughter Was ‘Running For Her Life’ in Vegas Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas is touching people around the country, including former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds.
His daughter, Hayley, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting took place.
Edmonds posted on Instagram: “My little girl survived the scariest [moment] imaginable in Vegas last night. Actually running for her life. We got that phone in the middle of the night you don’t want to get as a parent. Thank god she is ok.”
My little girl survived the scariest movement imaginable in Vegas last night. Actually running for her life. We got that phone in the middle of the night you don’t want to get as a parent. Thank god she is ok. Some friends not accounted for yet. Pray for the people in Vegas our family and friends included. 🙏🙏🙏 picture taken earlier that day.
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Edmonds wrote that some friends not yet accounted for.
The shooting killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 during the music festival Sunday night.
The mass shooting is the deadliest in U.S. history.