Jim Edmonds’ Daughter Was ‘Running For Her Life’ in Vegas Shooting

Meghan King Edmonds, shown with former St. Louis Cardinals husband Jim Edmonds attends the Pujols Foundation Annual O'Night Divine Christmas Celebration in St. Louis on December 10, 2016. Meghan King Edmonds is best known as a cast member on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Orange County. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas is touching people around the country, including former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds.

His daughter, Hayley, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting took place.

Edmonds posted on Instagram: “My little girl survived the scariest [moment] imaginable in Vegas last night. Actually running for her life. We got that phone in the middle of the night you don’t want to get as a parent. Thank god she is ok.”

Edmonds wrote that some friends not yet accounted for.

The shooting killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 during the music festival Sunday night.

The mass shooting is the deadliest in U.S. history.

