Listen to Win Tickets to ‘Hamlet’ at The Rep

Win: A pair of tickets to see “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare at The Rep.
Contest Ends: Friday, October 6, 2017
Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week on KMOX, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare at The Rep, on Friday, October 13, 2017, at 8 p.m.
The show runs from October 11 to November 5, 2017, for more ticket information go to RepSTL.org.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 6, 2017. Read the official contest rules.