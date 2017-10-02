New Diabetes Monitor Gets Rid of Finger Pricks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local endocrinologist says she’s thrilled to have a new blood sugar monitoring option for her diabetes patients.
It’s the first FDA approved continuous blood sugar monitor for diabetics that doesn’t need finger prick tests.
The new system lets diabetics wear a sensor on their upper arm and then use a reader device to check blood sugar levels every few hours.
“Being able to know your blood sugar and being able to know that without sticking your finger in awkward situations, which seems to be always the case, will be a tremendous advantage,” says Washington University diabetes specialist Dr. Janet McGill.
Abbot Labs “FreeStyle Libre” flash glucose monitoring device should be available to the public in a few months.