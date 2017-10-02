NHRA Draws Big Crowds to Gateway MSP

MADISON, Ill. (KMOX) – The race team based in the southern Illinois town of McLeansboro didn’t take first at Gateway Motorsports Park, but still enjoyed the atmosphere.
NHRA driver Clay Millican spoke with KMOX on Sunday afternoon, “Apparently we made a bad choice of lanes in the second round. That’s our fault, nobody else’s. It’s drag racing, and sometime’s it’s a real drag. But, I love my job and I love coming here to St. Louis to race.”
Millican set a national top fuel speed record on Friday night.
Track owner Curtis Francois says the AAA Midwest Nationals was again a big success for the facility, “We sold out Saturday night, the first time in the history of Gateway to sell out the entire venue for drag racing. All in all, it’s just great to see St. Louis show up and support out efforts here. We have great fans. We’re a great motor sports town.”
Francois says the Midwest Nationals date will be moved up one weekend next season, but will still be a part of the drag racing circuit’s playoffs.
As for the track, he’s looking to add some non race season events. One will be a drive-through holiday lights display in December.