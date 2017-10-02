Officer Involved Shooting in Affton, Right Before Anniversary of Snyder Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are looking into the possibility that Sunday morning’s shooting of an armed man in Affton, may be a case of what’s called attempted “suicide by cop.”

“We’ve got to look at a lot of evidence. We’ve got to talk to, maybe some family members, we’ve got to search the house for anything that may be related to that, and it’s just way too early to make that all,” says County police sergeant Shawn McGuire.

McGuire says someone called from a home on Harlan, just after daybreak, and asked for help.

When officers got there, they were confronted by a man with a handgun and large sword.

McGuire says one of three responding officers fired the shots that critically-wounded the man. He says it does not appear the man fired at officers.

The incident comes just days before the first anniversary of the shooting death of County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who was also working out of the Affton Precinct. McGuire says the call gave him flashbacks to one year ago Friday.

“It was a little after when Blake was killed. He was early, 5 in the morning, this was 6:30 in the morning, so when I wake up to a call that we had an officer involved shooting again, that was already in our minds leading up to the one year anniversary,” he says.

McGuire says a call for police, with no details, is a high stress call for officers.

Snyder was responding to a disturbance call on Arno drive, about 4 miles from yesterday’s scene, when he was shot at point blank range. Trenton Forster has a hearing next month on murder charges.

