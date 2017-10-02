Police Association Manager Announces Run for Jeff Co. Executive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jeff Roorda announces he is running for County Executive in Jefferson County.
Roorda is currently the Business Manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association. He confirmed the news by text this morning.
Roorda served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and rose to the rank of House Minority Whip. He was also a police officer for 17 years, mostly with the Arnold Police Department.
Roorda is looking to succeed outgoing Jefferson County Executive Kenny Waller, who recently announced that he would not be seeking re-election. The only other announced candidate is former state rep John McCaherty.
Roorda describes himself as a conservative Democrat.