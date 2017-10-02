See The Blues 2017-18 Finalized 23-Man Roster

ST. LOUIS (Oct. 2, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has set its 2017-18 23-man roster. To finalize the roster, the Blues assigned forward Sammy Blais (BLAY) to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Antonio Rampage and defenseman Jake Walman to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. In addition, the Blues placed goaltender Jordan Binnington on waivers. The Blues will open the 2017-18 regular season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. (central), at PPG Paints Arena.

The Blues will begin the 2017-18 regular season campaign with four players on injured reserve and three injured, non-roster, players. The final active roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. The complete breakdown of the Blues’ roster composition can be found below.

Blues 2017-18 Active Roster:

Forwards
#9 Scottie Upshall
#10 Brayden Schenn
#17 Jaden Schwartz
#22 Chris Thorburn
#23 Dmitrij Jaskin
#26 Paul Stastny
#28 Kyle Brodziak
#32 Tage Thompson
#49 Ivan Barbashev
#56 Magnus Paajarvi
#61 Wade Megan
#70 Oskar Sundqvist
#71 Vladimir Sobotka
#91 Vladimir Tarasenko

Defensemen
#4 Carl Gunnarsson
#6 Joel Edmundson
#27 Alex Pietrangelo
#29 Vince Dunn
#39 Nate Prosser
#41 Robert Bortuzzo
#55 Colton Parayko

Goaltender
#34 Jake Allen
#40 Carter Hutton
Injured Reserve
#12 Zach Sanford
#15 Robby Fabbri
#19 Jay Bouwmeester
#20 Alexander Steen

Injured, Non-Roster
#21 Patrik Berglund
#37 Klim Kostin
#45 Luke Opilka

