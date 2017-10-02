Sewer Pipes Crumbling as Officials Look Into Repairs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Brian Russell is with Missouri American Water company says underground pipes that carry fresh water and sewage are crumbling due to old age.
“It’s something that’s really easy to ignore, something a lot of people don’t pay attention to because most of this utility infrastructure is buried, so you don’t see it. It’s not like roads and bridges that deteriorate where everybody can see it in the form of potholes,” he says.
Government leaders from throughout the region will gather on board the paddleboat “Tom Sawyer” on the St. Louis riverfront for the 2nd annual summit on water infrastructure.
They’ll be looking over recently-gathered numbers showing if area residents are willing to pay, and how much, to speed up repairs of the system.