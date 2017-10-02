St. Charles Welcomes Students to Manufacturing Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Charles County is celebrating Manufacturing Week this week with three events planned from Tuesday through Friday.
Tomorrow, St. Charles County Workforce and Business Development Director Scott Drachnik says St. Charles Community College in Cottleville is hosting the 6th annual Student Expo. He says it’s important to expose students early.
“Too long they’ve heard manufacturing is dark, it’s dirty, it’s a place you don’t want to go, and that’s not what it’s like anymore. It’s clean, it’s bright, and it’s changing things around the world,” he says.
Another student expo happens on Friday. Also Friday, a manufacturing job fair open to anyone at Ranken Technical College in Wentzville, where companies like Craftsmen, Nike and Spire will be in attendance.