Sugarfire Prepares for New Construction, Food Network

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Chef Mike Johnson says all the permits are complete for a new Sugarfire Smoke House in O’Fallon, Illinois.

“It’s a little bit bigger and a little bit sleeker because we’re building a brand new building, and it’s going to be a little less kitschy on the inside. The original Sugarfire we’ve got stuff everywhere, but it’s going to be a little bit sleeker probably, but the same food. We’ve got one of our best chefs going over there,” he says.

Johnson says he gets requests all the time to build a Sugarfire in other locations.

“I get ten emails a day from everywhere. Italy, Russia… I get them from all over the world,” he says.

He expects construction on the O’Fallon Sugarfire to start in three to four weeks on Green Mount Road near the new hospital. It should be completed in about four months.

As if he isn’t busy enough, Johnson has a Food Network audition today, but he won’t find out what show until he gets there.

“I don’t know, they wont tell me. I have a publicist who sets these up for me, but they said it’s going to be the best one. I’ve done Beat Bobby Flay a few times, we did Pit Masters, and we did a Michael Simon show,” he says.

The only prep he had to do was shave his beard for a Skype interview.

