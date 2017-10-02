When did truth become irrelevant?

When I read the Stockley transcripts, as report obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, my first impression was of disappointment and anger. It made me angry to find out how much weight was put into legitimizing discrepancies. It was immediately followed by disappointed that prosecutors decided to re-visit a case with no new evidence.

The report says that Kirk Deeken, the former city police internal affairs investigator, may have made, “misleading and sometimes inaccurate statements,” to the grand jury in July of 2016. If the deception was intentional, what’s the purpose? Even the Stockley defense pointed out if it wasn’t for this specific testimony, they believe there wouldn’t have been enough to bring up an indictment.

Is truth irrelevant? If all the non-evidence was considered, it would have avoided the extended trial. It would have prevented organizers to plan protests. It would have prevented the weeks of unrest. It would have saved the dozens of officers from injury. It would have prevented the protesters from being pepper sprayed. It would have prevented the busted business windows. And it would have prevented the millions of dollars in lost commerce.

There’s no denying that there’s a real pain from members in the community. But is the cause of the pain being directed at the source?

From what I can tell, one side says the other doesn’t care to draw conclusions from truth… while the other side is said to not be looking for it. If we fall into a trap of drawing blame from the wrong assumptions, and pointing blame to the wrong areas, truth becomes irrelevant.

I can not stress enough… how much stress this will bring innocent people for the rest of their lives. It’s terrible, and they need to be held accountable not just in the short term, but the long term.

